Tuesday's game between the West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1) and Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-1) matching up at WVU Coliseum has a projected final score of 75-71 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of West Virginia, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on November 14.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

West Virginia vs. Jacksonville State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: WVU Coliseum

West Virginia vs. Jacksonville State Score Prediction

Prediction: West Virginia 75, Jacksonville State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for West Virginia vs. Jacksonville State

Computer Predicted Spread: West Virginia (-4.8)

West Virginia (-4.8) Computer Predicted Total: 146.0

West Virginia Performance Insights

West Virginia was 74th in the nation in points scored (76 per game) and 204th in points conceded (70.9) last year.

With 31.4 rebounds per game and 29 rebounds allowed, the Mountaineers were 201st and 53rd in the nation, respectively, last year.

West Virginia was 179th in the country in assists (13 per game) last year.

The Mountaineers were 192nd in college basketball in 3-pointers made (7.3 per game) and 132nd in 3-point percentage (35%) last season.

Last year, West Virginia was 82nd in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (6.5 per game) and 199th in defensive 3-point percentage (34%).

The Mountaineers took 36.3% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last year, and 63.7% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.1% of the Mountaineers' baskets were 3-pointers, and 71.9% were 2-pointers.

