The Providence Friars (2-0) go up against the Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Wisconsin vs. Providence Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island TV: FOX Sports Networks

Wisconsin Stats Insights

The Badgers made 41.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.7 percentage points lower than the Friars allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

In games Wisconsin shot higher than 44.1% from the field, it went 9-1 overall.

The Friars ranked 35th in rebounding in college basketball. The Badgers finished 302nd.

Last year, the 65.3 points per game the Badgers scored were 5.7 fewer points than the Friars allowed (71).

When Wisconsin scored more than 71 points last season, it went 6-2.

Providence Stats Insights

The Friars shot 45.6% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 44.4% the Badgers' opponents shot last season.

Providence compiled a 16-1 straight up record in games it shot better than 44.4% from the field.

The Friars were the 35th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Badgers finished 317th.

The Friars' 77.3 points per game last year were 13.7 more points than the 63.6 the Badgers allowed to opponents.

Providence went 13-0 last season when allowing fewer than 65.3 points.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison

Offensively, Wisconsin posted 66.5 points per game in home games last year, compared to 67.3 points per game away from home.

The Badgers surrendered 60.7 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 71 in away games.

Looking at three-point shooting, Wisconsin fared better at home last year, making 8.5 threes per game with a 37.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 threes per game and a 32.6% three-point percentage on the road.

Providence Home & Away Comparison

At home, Providence scored 82.9 points per game last season, nine more than it averaged on the road (73.9).

In 2022-23, the Friars allowed 1.3 fewer points per game at home (70.5) than away (71.8).

Providence knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than away (6.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37%) than on the road (34.4%).

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Arkansas State W 105-76 Kohl Center 11/10/2023 Tennessee L 80-70 Kohl Center 11/14/2023 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion 11/17/2023 Robert Morris - Kohl Center 11/20/2023 Virginia - Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Providence Upcoming Schedule