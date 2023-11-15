The Cleveland Cavaliers' (4-6) injury report has four players listed heading into their Wednesday, November 15 matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers (3-7) at Moda Center. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET.

In their last time out, the Cavaliers lost 132-120 to the Kings on Monday. Donovan Mitchell's team-leading 22 points paced the Cavaliers in the losing effort.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ricky Rubio PG Out Personal Ty Jerome SG Out Ankle 2.0 0.5 1.5 Isaac Okoro SG Out Knee 13.0 6.0 3.0 Darius Garland PG Out Neck 15.0 2.0 5.0

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Trail Blazers Injuries: Anfernee Simons: Out (Thumb), Robert Williams III: Out For Season (Knee), Scoot Henderson: Out (Ankle), Malcolm Brogdon: Out (Hamstring)

Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSOH

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -9.5 221.5

