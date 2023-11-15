Evan Mobley and Shaedon Sharpe are two players to watch when the Cleveland Cavaliers (4-6) and the Portland Trail Blazers (3-7) meet at Moda Center on Wednesday. Tip-off is set for 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15

Wednesday, November 15 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW, BSOH

Cavaliers' Last Game

The Cavaliers dropped their most recent game to the Kings, 132-120, on Monday. Donovan Mitchell starred with 22 points, and also had two rebounds and five assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Donovan Mitchell 22 2 5 1 1 4 Caris LeVert 21 3 1 0 0 2 Max Strus 19 5 4 1 0 5

Cavaliers vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Mobley averages 19.0 points, 11.7 boards and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.0 steals and 2.3 blocks (sixth in league).

Mitchell averages 35.0 points, 6.5 boards and 5.5 assists per contest, shooting 54.2% from the field and 38.1% from downtown, with 4.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Max Strus' numbers for the season are 18.7 points, 4.0 assists and 9.3 boards per game.

Caris LeVert averages 19.7 points, 3.3 boards and 5.0 assists per game, shooting 37.7% from the floor and 37.0% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Isaac Okoro posts 13.0 points, 6.0 boards and 3.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 1.0 block.

