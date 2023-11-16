Should you wager on Erik Karlsson to light the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New Jersey Devils go head to head on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Erik Karlsson score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Karlsson stats and insights

  • In four of 14 games this season, Karlsson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Devils.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.
  • He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 14.7% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils have conceded 54 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.2 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Karlsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 22:34 Away W 5-3
11/11/2023 Sabres 2 2 0 22:50 Home W 4-0
11/9/2023 Kings 2 0 2 25:20 Away W 4-3 OT
11/7/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 22:43 Away W 2-0
11/4/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 18:11 Away W 10-2
10/30/2023 Ducks 2 1 1 30:56 Home L 4-3
10/28/2023 Senators 0 0 0 23:10 Home L 5-2
10/26/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:09 Home W 4-0
10/24/2023 Stars 0 0 0 25:26 Home L 4-1
10/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 26:52 Away L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.