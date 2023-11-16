Evgeni Malkin and the Pittsburgh Penguins will play on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New Jersey Devils. Thinking about a wager on Malkin? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Evgeni Malkin vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Malkin Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Malkin has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 17:56 on the ice per game.

In seven of 14 games this year, Malkin has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Malkin has a point in 10 games this season (out of 14), including multiple points five times.

Malkin has posted an assist in a game seven times this season in 14 games played, including multiple assists once.

Malkin's implied probability to go over his point total is 65.4% based on the odds.

There is a 50% chance of Malkin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Malkin Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 54 total goals (3.9 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 14 Games 4 17 Points 3 8 Goals 3 9 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.