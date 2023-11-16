On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins go head to head against the New Jersey Devils. Is Jake Guentzel going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jake Guentzel score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Guentzel stats and insights

  • Guentzel has scored in five of 14 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not played against the Devils yet this season.
  • Guentzel has picked up three assists on the power play.
  • He has a 12.8% shooting percentage, attempting 3.4 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils have conceded 54 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.2 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

Guentzel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 18:10 Away W 5-3
11/11/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 19:47 Home W 4-0
11/9/2023 Kings 1 1 0 18:46 Away W 4-3 OT
11/7/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 20:37 Away W 2-0
11/4/2023 Sharks 4 2 2 17:19 Away W 10-2
10/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 24:56 Home L 4-3
10/28/2023 Senators 1 1 0 17:52 Home L 5-2
10/26/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 16:38 Home W 4-0
10/24/2023 Stars 1 0 1 20:13 Home L 4-1
10/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:21 Away L 4-2

Penguins vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

