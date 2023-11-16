Jake Guentzel and the Pittsburgh Penguins will meet the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. Prop bets for Guentzel in that upcoming Penguins-Devils game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jake Guentzel vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Guentzel Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Guentzel has averaged 19:34 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +7.

In five of 14 games this year, Guentzel has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Guentzel has a point in 11 games this year (out of 14), including multiple points four times.

In nine of 14 games this year, Guentzel has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Guentzel's implied probability to go over his point total is 69.4% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 47.6% of Guentzel going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Guentzel Stats vs. the Devils

On the defensive side, the Devils are giving up 54 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 14 Games 4 18 Points 1 6 Goals 0 12 Assists 1

