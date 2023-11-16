For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New Jersey Devils on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Kris Letang a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Kris Letang score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Letang stats and insights

  • Letang has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not faced the Devils yet this season.
  • Letang has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 3.7% of them.

Devils defensive stats

  • On defense, the Devils are giving up 54 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

Letang recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 23:47 Away W 5-3
11/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 24:06 Home W 4-0
11/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 25:56 Away W 4-3 OT
11/7/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 26:28 Away W 2-0
11/4/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 23:02 Away W 10-2
10/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:51 Home L 4-3
10/28/2023 Senators 1 0 1 26:08 Home L 5-2
10/26/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 26:26 Home W 4-0
10/24/2023 Stars 0 0 0 24:52 Home L 4-1
10/21/2023 Blues 1 0 1 21:43 Away L 4-2

Penguins vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

