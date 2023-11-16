On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins clash with the New Jersey Devils. Is Marcus Pettersson going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Marcus Pettersson score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Pettersson stats and insights

Pettersson is yet to score through 14 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Devils.

Pettersson has zero points on the power play.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have given up 54 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.2 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

Pettersson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 25:17 Away W 5-3 11/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:53 Home W 4-0 11/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:45 Away W 4-3 OT 11/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 22:50 Away W 2-0 11/4/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 19:55 Away W 10-2 10/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:01 Home L 4-3 10/28/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:28 Home L 5-2 10/26/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:15 Home W 4-0 10/24/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:45 Home L 4-1 10/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:57 Away L 4-2

Penguins vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

