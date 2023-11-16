Ahead of their Thursday, November 16 matchup with the New Jersey Devils (7-6-1) at PPG Paints Arena, which begins at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins (8-6) are dealing with four players on the injury report.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Mark Pysyk D Out Lower Body
John Ludvig D Out Concussion
Alex Nedeljkovic G Out Lower Body
Will Butcher D Out Undisclosed

New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Brian Halonen LW Out Lower Body
Nico Daws G Out Hip
Nolan Foote LW Out Upper Body
Nico Hischier C Out Upper Body
Jack Hughes C Out Upper Body

Penguins vs. Devils Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Penguins Season Insights

  • Pittsburgh has scored the eighth-most goals in the league (51 total, 3.6 per game).
  • Its +14 goal differential is the sixth-best in the league.

Devils Season Insights

  • The Devils are eighth in the NHL in scoring (51 goals, 3.6 per game).
  • New Jersey's total of 54 goals allowed (3.9 per game) ranks 27th in the league.
  • They have the 19th-ranked goal differential in the league at -3.

Penguins vs. Devils Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Penguins (-150) Devils (+125) 6.5

