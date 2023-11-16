Ahead of their Thursday, November 16 matchup with the New Jersey Devils (7-6-1) at PPG Paints Arena, which begins at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins (8-6) are dealing with four players on the injury report.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Mark Pysyk D Out Lower Body John Ludvig D Out Concussion Alex Nedeljkovic G Out Lower Body Will Butcher D Out Undisclosed

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Brian Halonen LW Out Lower Body Nico Daws G Out Hip Nolan Foote LW Out Upper Body Nico Hischier C Out Upper Body Jack Hughes C Out Upper Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Penguins vs. Devils Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Penguins Season Insights

Pittsburgh has scored the eighth-most goals in the league (51 total, 3.6 per game).

Its +14 goal differential is the sixth-best in the league.

Devils Season Insights

The Devils are eighth in the NHL in scoring (51 goals, 3.6 per game).

New Jersey's total of 54 goals allowed (3.9 per game) ranks 27th in the league.

They have the 19th-ranked goal differential in the league at -3.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Penguins vs. Devils Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Penguins (-150) Devils (+125) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.