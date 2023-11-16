Penguins vs. Devils Injury Report Today - November 16
Ahead of their Thursday, November 16 matchup with the New Jersey Devils (7-6-1) at PPG Paints Arena, which begins at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins (8-6) are dealing with four players on the injury report.
Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Mark Pysyk
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|John Ludvig
|D
|Out
|Concussion
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|G
|Out
|Lower Body
|Will Butcher
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Brian Halonen
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Nico Daws
|G
|Out
|Hip
|Nolan Foote
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Nico Hischier
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Jack Hughes
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Penguins vs. Devils Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Arena: PPG Paints Arena
Penguins Season Insights
- Pittsburgh has scored the eighth-most goals in the league (51 total, 3.6 per game).
- Its +14 goal differential is the sixth-best in the league.
Devils Season Insights
- The Devils are eighth in the NHL in scoring (51 goals, 3.6 per game).
- New Jersey's total of 54 goals allowed (3.9 per game) ranks 27th in the league.
- They have the 19th-ranked goal differential in the league at -3.
Penguins vs. Devils Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Penguins (-150)
|Devils (+125)
|6.5
