How to Watch the Penguins vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins (8-6), winners of five games in a row, will host the New Jersey Devils (7-6-1) -- who've lost three straight -- on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can see the Penguins attempt to take down the Devils on ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT.
Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Penguins vs Devils Additional Info
|Penguins vs Devils Odds/Over/Under
|Penguins vs Devils Prediction
|Penguins vs Devils Betting Trends & Stats
|Penguins vs Devils Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins have conceded 37 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking sixth in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Penguins score the ninth-most goals in the NHL (51 total, 3.6 per game).
- Over the past 10 games, the Penguins have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Penguins have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) during that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sidney Crosby
|14
|10
|9
|19
|11
|9
|61.9%
|Jake Guentzel
|14
|6
|12
|18
|7
|8
|0%
|Evgeni Malkin
|14
|8
|9
|17
|13
|15
|53.6%
|Erik Karlsson
|14
|5
|10
|15
|11
|5
|-
|Bryan Rust
|14
|7
|6
|13
|8
|8
|100%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Devils Stats & Trends
- The Devils allow 3.9 goals per game (54 in total), 26th in the league.
- The Devils are ninth in the league in scoring (51 goals, 3.6 per game).
- Over the past 10 games, the Devils are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Devils have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that stretch.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jesper Bratt
|14
|7
|13
|20
|5
|9
|33.3%
|Jack Hughes
|10
|5
|15
|20
|12
|10
|35.3%
|Tyler Toffoli
|14
|8
|6
|14
|4
|3
|44.4%
|Dougie Hamilton
|14
|5
|6
|11
|9
|2
|-
|Timo Meier
|14
|5
|6
|11
|7
|5
|50%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.