Two streaking squads meet when the Pittsburgh Penguins (8-6) host the New Jersey Devils (7-6-1) at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT. The Penguins have won five straight, but the Devils are on a three-game losing streak.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

In the last 10 contests, the Penguins are 6-4-0 while putting up 37 total goals (five power-play goals on 28 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 17.9%). They have conceded 25 goals.

Prepare for this matchup with a glimpse at who we project to emerge with the victory in Thursday's contest.

Penguins vs. Devils Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projection model for this game predicts a final tally of Penguins 5, Devils 2.

Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-150)

Penguins (-150) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.9 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.9 goals on average) Spread Pick: Penguins (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Penguins vs Devils Additional Info

Penguins Splits and Trends

The Penguins are 1-0-1 in overtime contests on their way to an 8-6 overall record.

Pittsburgh is 1-1-0 (two points) in its two games decided by one goal.

In the one game this season the Penguins scored only one goal, they lost.

Pittsburgh finished 1-3-0 in the four games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering two points).

The Penguins have scored more than two goals in nine games (7-2-0, 14 points).

In the lone game when Pittsburgh has recorded a lone power-play goal, it won (two points).

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Pittsburgh is 5-6-0 (10 points).

The Penguins have been outshot by opponents three times, winning each game (six points).

Team Stats Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Devils AVG Devils Rank 6th 3.64 Goals Scored 3.64 6th 7th 2.64 Goals Allowed 3.86 30th 1st 35.3 Shots 32.6 9th 13th 29.9 Shots Allowed 30.6 17th 22nd 17.95% Power Play % 38.6% 1st 10th 84.78% Penalty Kill % 76.47% 20th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Penguins vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.