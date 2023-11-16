Top Player Prop Bets for Penguins vs. Devils on November 16, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Sidney Crosby, Jesper Bratt and others are available when the Pittsburgh Penguins host the New Jersey Devils at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Penguins vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Penguins vs. Devils Additional Info
|Penguins vs. Devils Odds/Over/Under
|Penguins vs. Devils Prediction
|Penguins vs. Devils Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins
Sidney Crosby Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
One of Pittsburgh's top offensive players this season is Crosby, who has 19 points (10 goals, nine assists) and plays an average of 18:47 per game.
Crosby Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 14
|3
|1
|4
|3
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Kings
|Nov. 9
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Ducks
|Nov. 7
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Sharks
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|1
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Jake Guentzel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Jake Guentzel is another of Pittsburgh's most productive contributors through 14 games, with six goals and 12 assists.
Guentzel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 14
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Kings
|Nov. 9
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Ducks
|Nov. 7
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Sharks
|Nov. 4
|2
|2
|4
|4
Evgeni Malkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Evgeni Malkin has scored eight goals and added nine assists through 14 games for Pittsburgh.
Malkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 11
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Kings
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Ducks
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Sharks
|Nov. 4
|2
|0
|2
|3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils
Jesper Bratt Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
Bratt drives the offense for New Jersey with 20 points (1.4 per game), with seven goals and 13 assists in 14 games (playing 19:46 per game).
Bratt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Jets
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Capitals
|Nov. 10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Blues
|Nov. 3
|0
|0
|0
|2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.