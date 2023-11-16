Pittsburgh vs. Boston College: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 16
The Pittsburgh Panthers (2-8) will face off against their ACC-rival, the Boston College Eagles (6-4) in a matchup on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Panthers favored by 2.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 47.5 points.
Pittsburgh vs. Boston College Game Info
- Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
Pittsburgh vs. Boston College Odds, Spread, Over/Under
|Favorite
|Total
|Pittsburgh Moneyline
|Boston College Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Pittsburgh (-2.5)
|47.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Pittsburgh (-1.5)
|47.5
|-120
|+100
Pittsburgh vs. Boston College Betting Trends
- Pittsburgh has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Panthers have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- Boston College has covered four times in 10 games with a spread this season.
- The Eagles have an ATS record of 4-1 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this season.
Pittsburgh & Boston College 2023 Futures Odds
|Pittsburgh
|To Win the ACC
|+100000
