Will Radim Zohorna Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 16?
On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins clash with the New Jersey Devils. Is Radim Zohorna going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Radim Zohorna score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Zohorna stats and insights
- In three of 10 games this season, Zohorna has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Devils.
- Zohorna has no points on the power play.
- Zohorna averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.0%.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 54 total goals (3.9 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.2 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.
Penguins vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
