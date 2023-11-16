On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins clash with the New Jersey Devils. Is Radim Zohorna going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Radim Zohorna score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Zohorna stats and insights

In three of 10 games this season, Zohorna has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Devils.

Zohorna has no points on the power play.

Zohorna averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.0%.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 54 total goals (3.9 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.2 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

