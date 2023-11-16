Will Rickard Rakell Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 16?
Should you wager on Rickard Rakell to score a goal when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New Jersey Devils meet up on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Rickard Rakell score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Rakell stats and insights
- Rakell is yet to score through 14 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Devils.
- Rakell has picked up one assist on the power play.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 54 total goals (3.9 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.
Rakell recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|14:37
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/11/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:39
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:05
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/7/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|16:36
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/4/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|14:26
|Away
|W 10-2
|10/30/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|15:02
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/28/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:25
|Home
|L 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|13:18
|Home
|W 4-0
|10/24/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|14:55
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/21/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:22
|Away
|L 4-2
Penguins vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
