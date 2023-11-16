The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming game versus the New Jersey Devils is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Ryan Shea find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ryan Shea score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Shea stats and insights

  • Shea is yet to score through 10 games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Devils.
  • Shea has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils have given up 54 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.2 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Shea recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:08 Away W 5-3
11/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:30 Home W 4-0
11/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 10:29 Away W 4-3 OT
11/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:46 Away W 2-0
11/4/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:00 Away W 10-2
10/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:07 Home L 4-3
10/28/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:05 Home L 5-2
10/26/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:59 Home W 4-0
10/24/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:07 Home L 4-1
10/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 11:32 Away L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.