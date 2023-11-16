Will Vinnie Hinostroza Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 16?
The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming game against the New Jersey Devils is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Vinnie Hinostroza find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Vinnie Hinostroza score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Hinostroza stats and insights
- In one of four games this season, Hinostroza scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not faced the Devils yet this season.
- Hinostroza has zero points on the power play.
- Hinostroza averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.
Devils defensive stats
- On defense, the Devils are giving up 54 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.
- So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.
Penguins vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
