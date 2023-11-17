The Detroit Pistons (2-10), on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, will look to turn around a nine-game losing skid when visiting the Cleveland Cavaliers (5-6). This matchup is at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and BSDET.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Cavaliers vs. Pistons matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSDET

BSOH and BSDET Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Cavaliers vs Pistons Additional Info

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Cavaliers' -18 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 110.5 points per game (23rd in the NBA) while giving up 112.2 per contest (13th in the league).

The Pistons' -55 scoring differential (being outscored by 4.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 110.6 points per game (21st in NBA) while allowing 115.2 per outing (19th in league).

These two teams average a combined 221.1 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than this matchup's point total.

Combined, these teams surrender 227.4 points per game, 5.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Cleveland has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

Detroit has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

Cavaliers and Pistons NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Cavaliers +2500 +1200 - Pistons +100000 +50000 -

