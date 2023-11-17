Friday's 7:30 PM ET matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers (5-6) and the Detroit Pistons (2-10) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse features the Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell and the Pistons' Jalen Duren as players to watch.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Pistons

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH, BSDET

Cavaliers' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Cavaliers defeated the Trail Blazers on Wednesday, 109-95. Mitchell scored a team-high 34 points (and chipped in four assists and six boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Donovan Mitchell 34 6 4 1 0 5 Evan Mobley 21 12 3 1 3 0 Caris LeVert 17 8 6 2 1 1

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Evan Mobley puts up 19 points, 11.7 boards and 2.3 assists per contest, making 48.9% of shots from the field.

Mitchell is averaging 35 points, 5.5 assists and 6.5 boards per game.

Max Strus averages 18.7 points, 9.3 boards and 4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocks.

Caris LeVert's numbers on the season are 19.7 points, 5 assists and 3.3 boards per game.

Isaac Okoro's numbers on the season are 13 points, 6 boards and 3 assists per game, shooting 53.8% from the field and 42.9% from downtown, with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

