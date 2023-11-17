West Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County This Week
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Jefferson County, West Virginia? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Jefferson High School at Martinsburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Martinsburg, WV
- Conference: Eastern Panhandle
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.