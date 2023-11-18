The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming contest versus the Carolina Hurricanes is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Chad Ruhwedel light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Chad Ruhwedel score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Ruhwedel stats and insights

  • Ruhwedel is yet to score through 13 games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Hurricanes.
  • Ruhwedel has zero points on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 52 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.6 hits and 10.3 blocked shots per game.

Ruhwedel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:16 Home L 5-2
11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:00 Away W 5-3
11/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:33 Home W 4-0
11/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:43 Away W 4-3 OT
11/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:56 Away W 2-0
10/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:14 Home L 4-3
10/28/2023 Senators 1 0 1 10:58 Home L 5-2
10/26/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:09 Home W 4-0
10/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:14 Away L 4-2
10/18/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:59 Away L 6-3

Penguins vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

