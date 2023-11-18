The Clemson Tigers (6-4) meet a familiar opponent when they host the No. 22 North Carolina Tar Heels (8-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Memorial Stadium in an ACC showdown.

Defensively, Clemson has been a top-25 unit, ranking sixth-best by surrendering only 272.3 yards per game. The offense ranks 50th (408.3 yards per game). North Carolina's offense has been thriving, compiling 39.9 points per game (eighth-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 61st by allowing 25.5 points per game.

We dig deep into all of the details you need before this matchup begins in this article.

Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Memorial Stadium

Clemson vs. North Carolina Key Statistics

Clemson North Carolina 408.3 (54th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 520.6 (4th) 272.3 (5th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 389.2 (76th) 169.7 (50th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 198.7 (18th) 238.6 (58th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 321.9 (8th) 17 (103rd) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (10th) 19 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (17th)

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has 2,261 pass yards for Clemson, completing 63.3% of his passes and collecting 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Phil Mafah, has carried the ball 126 times for 721 yards (72.1 per game), scoring eight times.

This season, Will Shipley has carried the ball 123 times for 592 yards (59.2 per game) and four touchdowns.

Beaux Collins' leads his squad with 510 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 38 catches (out of 64 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Tyler Brown has caught 39 passes for 445 yards (44.5 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Jake Briningstool has compiled 37 receptions for 384 yards, an average of 38.4 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

North Carolina Stats Leaders

Drake Maye has recored 3,145 passing yards, or 314.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 65.8% of his passes and has thrown 21 touchdowns with six interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 27.6 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner eight times.

Omarion Hampton has rushed 206 times for 1,236 yards, with 13 touchdowns. He's also tacked on 24 catches for 204 yards and one touchdown.

British Brooks has run for 311 yards across 67 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Devontez Walker leads his squad with 600 receiving yards on 35 catches with six touchdowns.

J.J. Jones has caught 33 passes and compiled 536 receiving yards (53.6 per game) with one touchdown.

Bryson Nesbit's 36 grabs (on 53 targets) have netted him 508 yards (50.8 ypg) and five touchdowns.

