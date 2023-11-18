Erik Karlsson will be on the ice when the Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes face off on Saturday at PNC Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Karlsson in that upcoming Penguins-Hurricanes game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Erik Karlsson vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Karlsson has averaged 24:14 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +9.

Karlsson has netted a goal in a game four times this season in 15 games played, including multiple goals once.

Karlsson has a point in nine of 15 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

Karlsson has an assist in eight of 15 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Karlsson's implied probability to go over his point total is 59.8% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 50% of Karlsson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 52 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 15 Games 2 16 Points 1 5 Goals 0 11 Assists 1

