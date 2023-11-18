Evgeni Malkin will be in action when the Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes play at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. Does a bet on Malkin interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Evgeni Malkin vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Malkin Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Malkin has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 18:12 on the ice per game.

In seven of 15 games this season, Malkin has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 10 of 15 games this year, Malkin has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In seven of 15 games this year, Malkin has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Malkin's implied probability to go over his point total is 61.7% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Malkin has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Malkin Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 52 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 15 Games 4 17 Points 1 8 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.