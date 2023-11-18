Jake Guentzel will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Pittsburgh Penguins meet the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. Thinking about a wager on Guentzel in the Penguins-Hurricanes matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Jake Guentzel vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Guentzel Season Stats Insights

Guentzel's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:35 per game on the ice, is +7.

Guentzel has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 15 games played, including multiple goals once.

Guentzel has a point in 12 games this year (out of 15), including multiple points four times.

Guentzel has an assist in 10 of 15 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability is 65.4% that Guentzel goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Guentzel has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Guentzel Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have conceded 52 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 15 Games 4 19 Points 3 6 Goals 1 13 Assists 2

