Our computer model predicts the South Alabama Jaguars will take down the Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday, November 18 at 5:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Hancock Whitney Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Marshall vs. South Alabama Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (47.5) South Alabama 32, Marshall 21

Week 12 Sun Belt Predictions

Marshall Betting Info (2023)

The Thundering Herd have a 24.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Thundering Herd are 3-6-0 ATS this year.

Five of the Thundering Herd's nine games with a set total have hit the over (55.6%).

The average point total for Marshall this season is 1.6 points higher than this game's over/under.

South Alabama Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Jaguars' implied win probability is 80.0%.

The Jaguars have three wins in 10 games against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 10.5-point favorites or more, South Alabama has an ATS record of 2-4.

Out of 10 Jaguars games so far this season, five have hit the over.

The total for this game is 47.5, 3.6 points fewer than the average total in South Alabama games thus far this season.

Thundering Herd vs. Jaguars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Alabama 29.9 21.1 32.2 20.2 27.6 22.0 Marshall 24.4 28.9 26.6 24.4 22.2 33.4

