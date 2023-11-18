The South Alabama Jaguars (5-5) host a Sun Belt showdown against the Marshall Thundering Herd (5-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

South Alabama is putting up 29.9 points per game on offense this year (49th in the FBS), and is surrendering 21.1 points per game (40th) on defense. Marshall is accumulating 24.4 points per game on offense this season (85th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 28.9 points per game (98th-ranked) on defense.

Marshall vs. South Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Marshall vs. South Alabama Key Statistics

Marshall South Alabama 360.2 (92nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 423.0 (46th) 382.0 (68th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 323.7 (23rd) 129.3 (98th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 164.6 (58th) 230.9 (60th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 258.4 (42nd) 23 (131st) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (89th) 11 (101st) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (63rd)

Marshall Stats Leaders

Cam Fancher has thrown for 1,948 yards (194.8 per game) while completing 64.8% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes with 11 interceptions this season. He's also run for 176 yards with two touchdowns.

Rasheen Ali has rushed for 932 yards on 173 carries so far this year while scoring 14 times on the ground. He's also tacked on 22 catches, totaling 164 yards and one touchdown through the air.

Ethan Payne has been given 50 carries and totaled 183 yards.

DeMarcus Harris has collected 21 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 362 (36.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 28 times and has one touchdown.

Caleb Coombs has caught 33 passes and compiled 287 receiving yards (28.7 per game) with two touchdowns.

Darryle Simmons' 23 catches (on 35 targets) have netted him 239 yards (23.9 ypg).

South Alabama Stats Leaders

Carter Bradley has racked up 2,301 yards (230.1 ypg) on 186-of-279 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

La'Damian Webb has racked up 890 yards on 162 carries while finding the end zone 15 times.

Kentrel Bullock has been handed the ball 76 times this year and racked up 380 yards (38.0 per game) with three touchdowns.

Caullin Lacy's team-leading 1,096 yards as a receiver have come on 71 catches (out of 97 targets) with six touchdowns.

Jamaal Pritchett has put up a 650-yard season so far with five touchdowns, reeling in 44 passes on 69 targets.

Lincoln Sefcik has compiled 17 catches for 165 yards, an average of 16.5 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

