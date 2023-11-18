The No. 11 Missouri Tigers (8-2) face an SEC matchup with the Florida Gators (5-5). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Missouri vs. Florida?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Missouri 38, Florida 19

Missouri 38, Florida 19 Missouri has won all four of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

The Tigers have played as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

Florida has entered the game as an underdog five times this season and won once.

This season, the Gators have been at least a +340 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Tigers an 81.8% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Missouri (-11.5)



Missouri (-11.5) Missouri is 7-2-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Tigers have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 11.5 points or more.

Florida owns a record of 3-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Gators have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 11.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (57.5)



Under (57.5) This season, four of Missouri's 10 games have gone over Saturday's total of 57.5 points.

This season, four of Florida's games have ended with a score higher than 57.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 62.3 points per game, 4.8 points more than the over/under of 57.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Missouri

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.3 54.8 53.2 Implied Total AVG 31.7 31.5 32 ATS Record 7-2-0 4-2-0 3-0-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 3-3-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 3-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-2 2-1 1-1

Florida

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.2 50.9 51.5 Implied Total AVG 30.3 32.2 28 ATS Record 3-6-0 2-3-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-3-0 3-2-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 2-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 1-1 0-3

