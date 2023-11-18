Big 12 foes meet when the No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners (8-2) and the BYU Cougars (5-5) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Oklahoma ranks 27th in scoring defense this season (19.8 points allowed per game), but has been shining on offense, ranking fourth-best in the FBS with 41.8 points per game. In terms of points scored BYU ranks 106th in the FBS (21.9 points per game), and it is 94th on the other side of the ball (28.7 points allowed per contest).

We dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest in this article.

Oklahoma vs. BYU Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Provo, Utah Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Oklahoma vs. BYU Key Statistics

Oklahoma BYU 505.4 (5th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 300.0 (126th) 377.2 (65th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 414.1 (102nd) 181.6 (36th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 90.5 (126th) 323.8 (7th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 209.5 (87th) 12 (41st) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (66th) 21 (2nd) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (17th)

Oklahoma Stats Leaders

Dillon Gabriel has 3,069 passing yards for Oklahoma, completing 70.5% of his passes and tossing 25 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 337 rushing yards (33.7 ypg) on 82 carries with 11 rushing touchdowns.

Tawee Walker has carried the ball 85 times for a team-high 442 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times as a runner.

This season, Gavin Sawchuk has carried the ball 69 times for 373 yards (37.3 per game) and four touchdowns.

Drake Stoops has hauled in 62 catches for 692 yards (69.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone nine times as a receiver.

Nic Anderson has hauled in 24 passes while averaging 61.6 yards per game and scoring eight touchdowns.

Jalil Farooq has been the target of 52 passes and hauled in 35 grabs for 577 yards, an average of 57.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

BYU Stats Leaders

Kedon Slovis leads BYU with 1,716 yards on 152-of-265 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

LJ Martin is his team's leading rusher with 104 carries for 494 yards, or 49.4 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well.

Aidan Robbins has taken 63 carries and totaled 229 yards with one touchdown.

Chase Roberts paces his team with 524 receiving yards on 39 catches with four touchdowns.

Isaac Rex has recorded 385 receiving yards (38.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 29 receptions.

Darius Lassiter's 28 grabs (on 51 targets) have netted him 347 yards (34.7 ypg) and four touchdowns.

