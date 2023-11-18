The Pittsburgh Penguins' (8-7) injury report has three players listed as they prepare for their Saturday, November 18 game against the Carolina Hurricanes (9-7) at PNC Arena, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Mark Pysyk D Out Lower Body Alex Nedeljkovic G Out Lower Body Will Butcher D Out Undisclosed

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Frederik Andersen G Out Blood Clotting

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Penguins vs. Hurricanes Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Arena: PNC Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Penguins Season Insights

The Penguins have 53 goals this season (3.5 per game), 11th in the NHL.

Pittsburgh's total of 42 goals allowed (2.8 per game) is ninth-best in the league.

Their +11 goal differential is seventh-best in the league.

Hurricanes Season Insights

The Hurricanes rank 13th in the NHL with 51 goals scored (3.2 per game).

Its goal differential (-1) ranks 18th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Penguins vs. Hurricanes Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-165) Penguins (+140) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.