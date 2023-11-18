The Carolina Hurricanes will host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, November 18, with the Penguins having been victorious in four consecutive away games.

The Penguins' game against the Hurricanes can be watched on ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT, so tune in to catch the action.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Penguins vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins' total of 42 goals allowed (2.8 per game) is ninth in the league.

The Penguins' 53 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them 11th in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Penguins have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Penguins have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) during that span.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sidney Crosby 15 10 10 20 13 11 60.5% Jake Guentzel 15 6 13 19 7 8 0% Evgeni Malkin 15 8 9 17 14 15 51.4% Erik Karlsson 15 5 11 16 12 6 - Bryan Rust 15 9 6 15 8 8 100%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have allowed 52 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 18th in NHL action in goals against.

The Hurricanes' 51 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) over that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players