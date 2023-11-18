When the Carolina Hurricanes face the Pittsburgh Penguins at PNC Arena on Saturday (beginning at 7:00 PM ET), Sebastian Aho and Jake Guentzel will be among the most exciting players to watch.

Penguins vs. Hurricanes Game Information

Penguins Players to Watch

Sidney Crosby is a leading scorer for Pittsburgh, with 20 points this season, as he has put up 10 goals and 10 assists in 15 games.

Pittsburgh's Guentzel has posted 19 total points (1.3 per game), with six goals and 13 assists.

This season, Pittsburgh's Evgeni Malkin has 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) this season.

In the crease, Alex Nedeljkovic has a record of 1-1-0 in two games this season, conceding 6 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 63 saves and a .900 save percentage, 34th in the league.

Hurricanes Players to Watch

One of Carolina's most productive offensive players this season is Jesperi Kotkaniemi, with 13 points (six goals, seven assists) and an average ice time of 15:23 per game.

Aho has picked up 13 points (0.8 per game), scoring four goals and adding nine assists.

Brady Skjei has 12 points for Carolina, via two goals and 10 assists.

Pyotr Kochetkov (1-4-0) has a 3.1 goals against average and an .877% save percentage (62nd in league).

Penguins vs. Hurricanes Stat Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Penguins AVG Penguins Rank 17th 3.19 Goals Scored 3.53 9th 18th 3.25 Goals Allowed 2.8 9th 3rd 34.1 Shots 34.5 1st 1st 26 Shots Allowed 29.9 12th 9th 24.14% Power Play % 16.67% 24th 17th 78.57% Penalty Kill % 85.11% 9th

