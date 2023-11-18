Penguins vs. Hurricanes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:04 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins (8-7) will attempt to prolong a four-game road win streak when they play the Carolina Hurricanes (9-7) on Saturday, November 18 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT.
Penguins vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Hurricanes (-165)
|Penguins (+140)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Penguins Betting Insights
- This season the Penguins have won three of the four games in which they've been an underdog.
- Pittsburgh has not had a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +140.
- The Penguins have a 41.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Pittsburgh has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in eight of 15 games this season.
Penguins vs Hurricanes Additional Info
Penguins vs. Hurricanes Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|51 (14th)
|Goals
|53 (11th)
|52 (18th)
|Goals Allowed
|42 (9th)
|14 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|7 (25th)
|12 (17th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|7 (6th)
Penguins Advanced Stats
- Over its past 10 games, Pittsburgh went 6-4-0 against the spread and 6-4-0 straight up.
- Pittsburgh has hit the over in five of its past 10 games.
- The Penguins total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals greater than the 6.5 total listed for this matchup.
- Over the last 10 matchups, Penguins' games have had an average of 9.4 goals, 0.3 more than their season-long average.
- The Penguins have the league's 11th-ranked scoring offense (53 total goals, 3.5 per game).
- The Penguins' 42 total goals allowed (2.8 per game) are the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Their +11 goal differential is seventh-best in the league.
