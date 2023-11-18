The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming contest against the Carolina Hurricanes is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Radim Zohorna light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Radim Zohorna score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Zohorna stats and insights

Zohorna has scored in three of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Hurricanes.

Zohorna has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 18.8% of them.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 52 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.6 hits and 10.3 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

