Will Radim Zohorna Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 18?
The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming contest against the Carolina Hurricanes is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Radim Zohorna light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Radim Zohorna score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Zohorna stats and insights
- Zohorna has scored in three of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Hurricanes.
- Zohorna has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 18.8% of them.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 52 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.6 hits and 10.3 blocked shots per game.
Penguins vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT
