Rickard Rakell will be on the ice when the Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes meet at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. Looking to bet on Rakell's props? Here is some information to help you.

Rickard Rakell vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Rakell Season Stats Insights

Rakell has averaged 15:43 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

Rakell has yet to score a goal this year through 15 games played.

In three of 15 games this year, Rakell has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Rakell has posted an assist in a game three times this year in 15 games played, including multiple assists once.

Rakell's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Rakell has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Rakell Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have conceded 52 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 15 Games 4 4 Points 2 0 Goals 2 4 Assists 0

