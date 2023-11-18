Can we expect Ryan Graves lighting the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins clash with the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ryan Graves score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Graves stats and insights

  • Graves is yet to score through 15 games this season.
  • He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.
  • Graves has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 52 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.6 hits and 10.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Graves recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:48 Home L 5-2
11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 22:40 Away W 5-3
11/11/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 21:44 Home W 4-0
11/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 23:15 Away W 4-3 OT
11/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 24:10 Away W 2-0
11/4/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:18 Away W 10-2
10/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:23 Home L 4-3
10/28/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:21 Home L 5-2
10/26/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:21 Home W 4-0
10/24/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:56 Home L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.