Will Sidney Crosby Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 18?
Will Sidney Crosby light the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins face off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Sidney Crosby score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)
Crosby stats and insights
- Crosby has scored in seven of 15 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.
- On the power play, Crosby has accumulated two goals and one assist.
- Crosby averages 3.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.9%.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On defense, the Hurricanes are giving up 52 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.6 hits and 10.3 blocked shots per game.
Crosby recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|19:52
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|4
|3
|1
|17:30
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/11/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|19:34
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Kings
|2
|1
|1
|19:47
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/7/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|18:26
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/4/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|16:09
|Away
|W 10-2
|10/30/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|23:05
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/28/2023
|Senators
|2
|1
|1
|18:36
|Home
|L 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|15:08
|Home
|W 4-0
|10/24/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|19:10
|Home
|L 4-1
Penguins vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
