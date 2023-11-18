Sidney Crosby will be on the ice when the Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes play at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Crosby's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Sidney Crosby vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Crosby Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Crosby has averaged 18:51 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +9.

In seven of 15 games this year Crosby has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 14 of 15 games this season, Crosby has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In 10 of 15 games this year, Crosby has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 68.9% that Crosby hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Crosby has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Crosby Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 52 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 15 Games 4 20 Points 3 10 Goals 2 10 Assists 1

