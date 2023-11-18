The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (9-1) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Iowa State Cyclones (6-4) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Jack Trice Stadium in a Big 12 showdown.

Texas owns the 38th-ranked defense this year (337.4 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective on offense, ranking 13th-best with a tally of 459.3 yards per game. Iowa State is accumulating 347.8 total yards per contest on offense this season (94th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 329 total yards per game (27th-ranked).

We give more info below

Texas vs. Iowa State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo City: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

Texas vs. Iowa State Key Statistics

Texas Iowa State 459.3 (18th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 347.8 (102nd) 337.4 (34th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329 (25th) 183.5 (34th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 129.2 (99th) 275.8 (28th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 218.6 (78th) 13 (55th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (10th) 17 (29th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (29th)

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has 2,232 passing yards for Texas, completing 70.3% of his passes and recording 14 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Jonathon Brooks has carried the ball 186 times for a team-high 1,138 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 10 times. He's also tacked on 25 catches for 286 yards (28.6 per game) and one touchdown in the pass game.

CJ Baxter has carried the ball 88 times for 391 yards (39.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Xavier Worthy's team-leading 757 yards as a receiver have come on 59 receptions (out of 90 targets) with four touchdowns.

Adonai Mitchell has hauled in 40 receptions totaling 637 yards, finding the end zone nine times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Ja'Tavion Sanders' 26 grabs are good enough for 425 yards and one touchdown.

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht has racked up 2,121 yards (212.1 ypg) while completing 62.1% of his passes and recording 15 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Eli Sanders has run for 467 yards on 96 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Cartevious Norton has rushed for 341 yards on 84 carries with three touchdowns.

Jayden Higgins' 610 receiving yards (61 yards per game) are a team high. He has 35 receptions on 58 targets with four touchdowns.

Jaylin Noel has put up a 536-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 52 passes on 71 targets.

Benjamin Brahmer's 21 receptions (on 42 targets) have netted him 271 yards (27.1 ypg) and two touchdowns.

