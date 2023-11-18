Week 12 of the college football schedule includes seven games featuring AAC teams in action. Read below to see up-to-date results and the top performers.

South Florida vs. UTSA

Week 12 AAC Results

UTSA 49 South Florida 21

Pregame Favorite: UTSA (-14.5)

Pregame Total: 66.5

UTSA Leaders

Passing: Frank Harris (31-for-46, 411 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)

Frank Harris (31-for-46, 411 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Harris (10 ATT, 112 YDS, 3 TDs)

Harris (10 ATT, 112 YDS, 3 TDs) Receiving: Joshua Cephus (12 TAR, 9 REC, 163 YDS, 1 TD)

South Florida Leaders

Passing: Byrum Brown (23-for-39, 287 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)

Byrum Brown (23-for-39, 287 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs) Rushing: Nay'Quan Wright (16 ATT, 67 YDS, 1 TD)

Nay'Quan Wright (16 ATT, 67 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Sean Atkins (14 TAR, 10 REC, 92 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

UTSA South Florida 643 Total Yards 427 419 Passing Yards 287 224 Rushing Yards 140 0 Turnovers 2

Upcoming Week 12 AAC Games

No. 17 Tulane Green Wave at Florida Atlantic Owls

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: FAU Stadium

FAU Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Tulane (-9.5)

East Carolina Pirates at Navy Midshipmen

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Navy (-2.5)

SMU Mustangs at Memphis Tigers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: SMU (-8.5)

Rice Owls at Charlotte 49ers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Jerry Richardson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Rice (-2.5)

Temple Owls at UAB Blazers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Protective Stadium

Protective Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: UAB (-7.5)

North Texas Mean Green at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: North Texas (-2.5)

