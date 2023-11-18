As we enter Week 12 of the college football campaign, there are three games involving teams from the Big South on the slate. For details on how to watch all of the action, read on.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big South Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Eastern Illinois Panthers at Robert Morris Colonials 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Bryant Bulldogs 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!