The Week 12 college football slate includes six games featuring MWC teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.

Jump to Matchup:

Hawaii vs. Wyoming | Nevada vs. Colorado State

Week 12 MWC Results

Wyoming 42 Hawaii 9

Pregame Favorite: Wyoming (-13.5)

Wyoming (-13.5) Pregame Total: 45

Wyoming Leaders

Passing: Andrew Peasley (14-for-17, 319 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)

Andrew Peasley (14-for-17, 319 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Harrison Waylee (11 ATT, 70 YDS, 1 TD)

Harrison Waylee (11 ATT, 70 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: John Michael Gyllenborg (3 TAR, 3 REC, 128 YDS, 1 TD)

Hawaii Leaders

Passing: Brayden Schager (25-for-44, 278 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)

Brayden Schager (25-for-44, 278 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs) Rushing: David Cordero (13 ATT, 32 YDS)

David Cordero (13 ATT, 32 YDS) Receiving: Steven McBride (8 TAR, 5 REC, 103 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Wyoming Hawaii 472 Total Yards 345 319 Passing Yards 278 153 Rushing Yards 67 1 Turnovers 2

Colorado State 30 Nevada 20

Pregame Favorite: Colorado State (-11.5)

Colorado State (-11.5) Pregame Total: 45

Team Stat Comparison

Colorado State Nevada 414 Total Yards 327 245 Passing Yards 194 169 Rushing Yards 133 1 Turnovers 2

Upcoming Week 12 MWC Games

Boise State Broncos at Utah State Aggies

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium

Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Boise State (-4.5)

San Diego State Aztecs at San Jose State Spartans

Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: CEFCU Stadium

CEFCU Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: San Jose State (-14.5)

New Mexico Lobos at Fresno State Bulldogs

Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field

Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Fresno State (-23.5)

