The West Virginia Mountaineers (6-4) and Cincinnati Bearcats (3-7) will face each other in a clash of Big 12 opponents at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on West Virginia vs. Cincinnati? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is West Virginia vs. Cincinnati?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: West Virginia 34, Cincinnati 19

West Virginia 34, Cincinnati 19 West Virginia has won 33.3% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (1-2).

The Mountaineers have played as a moneyline favorite of -210 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Cincinnati has entered the game as an underdog five times this season and won once.

The Bearcats have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +175 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Mountaineers have an implied moneyline win probability of 67.7% in this contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: West Virginia (-5.5)



West Virginia (-5.5) West Virginia has five wins in nine games versus the spread this season.

The Mountaineers have been favored by 5.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Against the spread, Cincinnati is 3-6-0 this season.

The Bearcats have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 5.5 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the West Virginia vs. Cincinnati matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (54.5)



Under (54.5) This season, five of West Virginia's 10 games have gone over Saturday's total of 54.5 points.

There have been five Cincinnati games that have finished with a combined score over 54.5 points this season.

West Virginia averages 30.3 points per game against Cincinnati's 25.2, totaling 1.0 point over the contest's total of 54.5.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

West Virginia

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.8 51.8 53.7 Implied Total AVG 33.0 33.5 32.6 ATS Record 5-4-0 3-1-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-3-0 2-2-0 4-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-2 1-0 2-2

Cincinnati

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.9 52.1 51.5 Implied Total AVG 29.9 31.3 27.0 ATS Record 3-6-0 2-4-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 3-3-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-3 0-3 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 0-2 1-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.