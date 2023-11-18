The West Virginia Mountaineers (6-4) are 6.5-point favorites at home against the Cincinnati Bearcats (3-7) on Saturday, November 18, 2023. Each team has a tough rushing attack, with the Mountaineers eighth in rushing yards per contest, and the Bearcats fifth. The over/under in this contest is 54.5 points.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the West Virginia vs. Cincinnati matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

West Virginia vs. Cincinnati Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Time: 2:30 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

City: Morgantown, West Virginia

Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

West Virginia vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total West Virginia Moneyline Cincinnati Moneyline BetMGM West Virginia (-6.5) 54.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel West Virginia (-6.5) 54.5 -245 +198 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 12 Odds

West Virginia vs. Cincinnati Betting Trends

West Virginia is 5-4-0 ATS this season.

The Mountaineers have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Cincinnati has compiled a 3-6-0 record against the spread this year.

The Bearcats have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

West Virginia 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Big 12 +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000

