Cleveland Browns receiver Amari Cooper has a favorable matchup in Week 11 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers are allowing the sixth-most passing yards in the NFL, 248.4 per game.

Cooper's 72 targets have resulted in 41 receptions for a team-leading 715 yards (79.4 per game) and two scores so far this season.

Cooper vs. the Steelers

Cooper vs the Steelers (since 2021): 3 GP / 80.7 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 80.7 REC YPG / REC TD Pittsburgh has allowed four opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

Nine players have caught a TD pass against the Steelers this year.

Three opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Pittsburgh on the season.

The 248.4 passing yards per game allowed by the Steelers defense makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

So far this year, the Steelers have given up 12 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 12th in NFL play.

Amari Cooper Receiving Props vs. the Steelers

Receiving Yards: 46.5 (-111)

Cooper Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Cooper has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 66.7% of his games (six of nine).

Cooper has received 23.5% of his team's 306 passing attempts this season (72 targets).

He is averaging 9.9 yards per target (17th in league play), racking up 715 yards on 72 passes thrown his way.

Cooper has hauled in two touchdown catches this year in nine games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has scored two of his team's 18 offensive touchdowns this season (11.1%).

Cooper (seven red zone targets) has been targeted 24.1% of the time in the red zone (29 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Cooper's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Ravens 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 TAR / 6 REC / 98 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 5 REC / 139 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 10/29/2023 Week 8 11 TAR / 6 REC / 89 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/22/2023 Week 7 8 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 10/15/2023 Week 6 8 TAR / 4 REC / 108 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

