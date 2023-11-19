Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. has a favorable matchup in Week 11 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the New York Giants. The Giants are giving up the ninth-most rushing yards in the league, 131.2 per game.

Robinson has compiled a team-high 485 yards on the ground after getting 121 attempts (48.5 ypg). He has scored five rushing TDs. As a receiver, Robinson has caught 20 balls for 256 yards (25.6 ypg). He's also scored three TDs through the air attack.

Robinson vs. the Giants

Robinson vs the Giants (since 2021): 3 GP / 69.3 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

3 GP / 69.3 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD Two opposing rushers have put up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Giants during the 2023 season.

14 opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against New York this year.

Two opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Giants this season.

The 131.2 rushing yards the Giants concede per outing makes them the 24th-ranked rush defense in the league this season.

The Giants have the No. 32 defense in the league in rushing TDs allowed, conceding 16 this season (1.6 per game).

Commanders Player Previews

Brian Robinson Jr. Rushing Props vs. the Giants

Rushing Yards: 61.5 (-115)

Robinson Rushing Insights

Robinson has hit the rushing yards over in four of 10 opportunities (40.0%).

The Commanders pass on 66.3% of their plays and run on 33.7%. They are 11th in NFL action in points scored.

He has handled 59.9% of his team's 202 rushing attempts this season (121).

Robinson has at least one trip to the end zone as a runner in four games this season, with multiple rushing TDs once.

He has 33.3% of his team's 24 offensive touchdowns this season (eight).

He has 18 red zone carries for 56.2% of the team share (his team runs on 43.8% of its plays in the red zone).

Brian Robinson Jr. Receiving Props vs the Giants

Receiving Yards: 18.5 (-111)

Robinson Receiving Insights

Robinson, in six of 10 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Robinson has been targeted on 24 of his team's 397 passing attempts this season (6.0% target share).

He is averaging 10.7 yards per target (13th in NFL play), racking up 256 yards on 24 passes thrown his way.

Robinson has three games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 10 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

With two red zone targets, Robinson has been on the receiving end of 4.9% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.

Robinson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Seahawks 11/12/2023 Week 10 8 ATT / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 6 REC / 119 YDS / 1 TD at Patriots 11/5/2023 Week 9 18 ATT / 63 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/29/2023 Week 8 10 ATT / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/22/2023 Week 7 8 ATT / 23 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/15/2023 Week 6 10 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 25 YDS / 1 TD

