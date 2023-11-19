Our computer model predicts a victory for the Cleveland Browns when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, November 19 at 1:00 PM ET -- for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Browns have been a top-five unit, ranking best by giving up only 242.7 yards per game. They rank 17th on offense (333.2 yards per game). The Steelers rank 26th in the NFL with 17.3 points per contest on offense, and they rank 11th with 20.2 points ceded per contest on defense.

Browns vs. Steelers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Browns (-1.5) Over (33) Browns 25, Steelers 15

Browns Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Browns a 55.6% chance to win.

Cleveland has compiled a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Browns have been favored by 1.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

So far this season, four of Cleveland's nine games have hit the over.

The total for this game is 33, 6.2 points fewer than the average total in Browns games thus far this season.

Steelers Betting Info

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 48.8% chance of a victory for the Steelers.

Pittsburgh has won six games against the spread this year, failing to cover three times.

When playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this year, the Steelers have an ATS record of 4-2.

Pittsburgh games have gone over the point total just twice this year.

This season, Steelers games have resulted in an average scoring total of 40.4, which is 7.4 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Browns vs. Steelers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cleveland 23.8 18.9 20 10.2 28.5 29.8 Pittsburgh 17.3 20.2 17.2 19.5 17.7 21.7

