The Cleveland Browns (6-3) host an AFC North clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

The betting trends and insights for the Browns and Steelers can be seen in this article before you bet on Sunday's matchup.

Browns vs. Steelers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Browns 1 33 -115 -105

Browns vs. Steelers Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland Browns

The average total in Cleveland's contests this year is 39.2, 6.2 more points than this game's over/under.

The Browns have covered the spread six times this season (6-3-0).

The Browns have won three of their four games as moneyline favorites this year (75%).

Cleveland is 3-1 (winning 75% of its games) when it have played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers have played seven games this season that ended with a combined score over 33 points.

Pittsburgh's games this year have had a 40.4-point total on average, 7.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Steelers have gone 6-3-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Steelers have been the underdog six times and won four of those games.

Pittsburgh has a record of 4-2 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least -105 on the moneyline.

Browns vs. Steelers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Browns 23.8 13 18.9 4 39.2 5 9 Steelers 17.3 27 20.2 9 40.4 7 9

Browns vs. Steelers Betting Insights & Trends

Browns

In its last three contests, Cleveland has covered the spread each time, and is 2-1 overall.

In its past three games, Cleveland has hit the over twice.

The Browns' offense has fared worse in divisional games, as they've put up 3.3 fewer points against teams in their division (20.5 points per game) compared to their overall season average (23.8 points per game). Things haven't been much better on the defensive side of the ball, as they've given up 22 points per game in divisional matchups, while surrendering only 18.9 points per game in all games.

The Browns have totaled 44 more points than their opponents this season (4.9 per game), while the Steelers have been outscored by 26 points (2.9 per game).

Steelers

In its last three games, Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

In their past three games, the Steelers have hit the over once.

The Steelers are scoring more points in divisional matchups (21.5 per game) than overall (17.3), and also giving up fewer points in the division (16) than overall (20.2).

Browns Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 39.2 39.4 38.9 Implied Team Total AVG 22.0 22.4 21.5 ATS Record 6-3-0 4-1-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-1 0-4-1 4-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-1 1-1

Steelers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.4 39.2 43.0 Implied Team Total AVG 21.8 21.2 23.0 ATS Record 6-3-0 4-2-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-7-0 2-4-0 0-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 2-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-2 2-2 2-0

